PARSIPPANY — Days ahead of Easter, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany has launched a voluntary recall of some chocolate treats due to a risk of salmonella.

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment, a 14.1 ounce square box sold in BJ’s Wholesale Club stores and a Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket that was sold in Connecticut and Massachusetts both were covered by the recall.

While there have been no reports of illness in the U.S., Ferrero voluntarily recalled the products due to reported cases among those who ate products in Europe, manufactured at the same facility.

No other Kinder products authorized for sale in the U.S. were included in the recall.

However, Ferrero U.S.A. cautioned against products intended for foreign markets, that might be under a similar health hazard recall out of Europe.

Kinder branded products authorized for distribution in the U.S. include the following description, printed directly on the back of packaging:

EXCL. DIST. FERRERO U.S.A., INC.

PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054

Any Kinder products that do not include that information were not distributed by Ferrero U.S.A. and are not authorized for distribution or sale in the U.S. market.

Such products should be thrown out, due to possible contamination.

“Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Food and Drug Administration to address this matter,” the company said in a message on the FDA website.

Consumers may contact the Ferrero customer service line, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. by calling 1-800-688-3552 or online.

