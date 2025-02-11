⚠️ NJ retailers canned tuna recall

⚠️ Risk of botulism

⚠️ Three brands covered in recall

Canned tuna products sold under three brands at stores across New Jersey have been recalled over a risk of potentially life-threatening botulism.

Tri-Union Seafoods voluntarily recalled many canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s and Trader Joe’s brand names.

A supplier alerted the parent company about a manufacturing defect in the “easy open” pull tab can lid on certain products, that might cause early wearing of the product seal.

The problem could lead to a leak, or contamination with bacteria known as “clostridium botulinum.”

Botulism is a life-threatening disease caused by ingesting a potent neurotoxin produced by such bacteria.

Consumers have been warned not to use the product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Due to the normally longer shelf life of canned tuna, best-by dates of recalled cans stretch into January 2028.

No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported, as of Tuesday.

Recalled products — with UPC numbers, can codes and "Best if Used By" dates— are listed below.

Trader Joes tuna recall (Amazon, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Trader Joes tuna recall (Amazon, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Trader Joe’s label, sold in 18 states including NJ, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware. There are currently 19 Trader Joe’s stores statewide.

Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

UPC - 51403 Can Code - S74N D2M Best if Used By Date - 1/10/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil

UPC - 99287

Can Code - S94N D3N Best if Used By Date - 1/13/2028

Can Code - S94N D4N Best if Used By Date - 1/13/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water

UPC - 99285

Can Code - S92N D1L Best if Used By Date - 1/9/2028

Can Code - S92N D2L Best if Used By Date - 1/9/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium

UPC - 95836

Can Code - S91N 41K Best if Used By Date - 12/12/2027

Can Code - S91N 43M Best if Used By Date - 12/13/2027

Can Code - S91N 44M Best if Used By Date - 12/13/2027

UPC - 99284

Can Code - S90N D2N Best if Used By Date - 1/8/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added

Can Code - S90N D1M Best if Used By Date - 1/9/2028

Can Code - S90N D2N Best if Used By Date - 1/9/2028

Genova tuna recall (Amazon, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Genova tuna recall (Amazon, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Genova 5 oz. - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in NJ and 9 other states.

Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

UPC - 4800000215

Can Code - S94N 42K Best if Used By Date - 12/12/2027

Can Code - S94N 43K Best if Used By Date - 12/12/2027

Can Code - S94N 44K Best if Used By Date - 12/12/2027

Can Code - S94N D1L Best if Used By Date - 1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

UPC - 4800013265

Can Code - S84N D1N Best if Used By Date - 1/13/2028

Can Code - S84N D2M Best if Used By Date - 1/17/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack

UPC - 4800073265

Can Code - S84N 41M Best if Used By Date - 12/13/2027

Can Code - S84N 42M Best if Used By Date - 12/13/2027

Can Code - S84N 42N Best if Used By Date - 12/13/2027

Can Code - S84N 43N Best if Used By Date - 12/13/2027

Can Code - S84N D1L Best if Used By Date - 1/21/2028

Can Code - S84N D1L Best if Used By Date - 1/23/2028

Can Code - S84N D3L Best if Used By Date - 1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack

UPC - 4800063267

Can Code - S84N D1D Best if Used By Date - 1/21/2028

Can Code - S84N D1D Best if Used By Date - 1/23/2028

Can Code - S84N D3D Best if Used By Date - 1/23/2028

Can Code - S84N D1D Best if Used By Date - 1/27/2028

Can Code - S84N D2D Best if Used By Date - 1/27/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

UPC - 4800013275

Can Code - S88N D1M Best if Used By Date - 1/17/2028

Van Camps tuna recall (Walmart, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Van Camps tuna recall (Walmart, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Van Camp’s Seafood label – Walmart and independent retailers in NJ, PA and FL

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz

UPC - 4800025015

Can Code - S83N 45K Best if Used By Date - 12/2/2027

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack

UPC - 4800075015

Can Code - S83N 45K Best if Used By Date - 12/2/2027

This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, company officials said.

Customers with any recalled tuna cans were urged to either return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly — for a retrieval kit and coupon for a replacement product.

Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods with questions or to request replacement products via email at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

