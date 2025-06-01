There's been a lot of news being shared lately on social media about a popular kind of gummy candy being recalled that's making parents of young kids very nervous. And this has also been making parents in New Jersey concerned about the popular gummies from Haribo, which are sold in stores across the U.S.

According to reporting from The New York Times, "The Dutch food authority said cannabis had been detected in samples of the candy, and the police said it had made several people ill." In particular, Haribo is recalling it's Happy Fizzy Cola flavored candy.

And yes, people in New Jersey are worried about this, which is completely understandable. Not just here, but also across the country for that matter.

But here's where the disconnect is coming from. As people online are sharing and reacting to this news, one thing's apparently clear in the comments. People are not actually reading or understanding the recall.

As of now, this recall only affects batches of candy sold in the Netherlands. Now, does that mean it could eventually come statewide and affect New Jersey? Sure. But we're not at that point yet, and we may never be.

And that's why it's important to be careful with what's being shared online when all the facts aren't being presented. I've already had a couple of people I know mention this and had to tell them there's no reason to throw out their Haribo candies.

So if you live in New Jersey and enjoy Haribo gummies, don't worry, you're safe. The tainted batches have only affected the Netherlands, which means batches sold here are safe.

With that said, if you're traveling to the Netherlands and love to eat those gummy candies - in particular the Happy Fizzy Cola flavors, then this is something to be aware of. Other than that, New Jersey is in the clear (for now at least).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.