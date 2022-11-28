‘Natural’ baby product company issues recall over lead exposure

A self-billed “natural” baby product company has issued a recall of thousands of stainless steel water bottles and sippy cups, due to risk of lead exposure.

About 10,500 of the products made by Green Sprouts have a bottom base that can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead and posing a lead poisoning hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Lead is notoriously toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

The company has received seven reports of incidents of the bottles’ base breaking off exposing the substance.

No injuries have been reported.

Green Sprouts stainless steel water bottle recall (U.S. CPSC) Green Sprouts stainless steel water bottle recall (U.S. CPSC) loading...

The recall involves 6 oz. and 8 oz. Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985 and 33020V06985 — as found on the bottom of the base.

Each double-walled stainless steel bottle was sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with one of three closure options:

— silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle

— silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle

— silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap

Consumers should immediately take recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and throw them out.

Contact Green Sprouts for a full refund — either as store credit or money back.

The recalled products were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores and online at amazon.com, buybuybaby.com and bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September for between $14 and $19.

Green Sprouts is based in North Carolina; the cups and bottles were manufactured in China.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

