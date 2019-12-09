White Castle recalls frozen sliders over Listeria scare, FDA says

There's a voluntary recall of a number of boxes of frozen sliders made by White Castle amid a concern over Listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

The recall includes 6 pack cheeseburgers, 6 pack hamburgers, 6 pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16 pack hamburgers and 16 pack cheeseburgers, all sold in the frozen food section of select grocery retailers.

Boxes under the recall all have "best by" dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020. Any product with those dates is being removed from store shelves, though the specific retailers were not mentioned in the recall.

While the recall did not specify the number of boxes or frozen sliders impacted, there are more than 460 lot codes listed online by the FDA.

There have been no reported illnesses linked with these products, so far, officials said.

The recall was issued after a recent product sample by a third party laboratory at one manufacturing facility showed a presence of Listeria, the FDA said.

“Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety,” White Castle Vice President, Jamie Richardson said in a written statement.

Since the positive test result the facility has undergone intensive sanitation and cleaning while the company had added additional food safety testing, according to Richardson.

Customers who bought any of the products included in the recall can through them out or return them to the store where purchased, for an exchange or full refund.

Customers also can contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

Though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

There also is the potential for serious and sometimes deadly infections among those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

