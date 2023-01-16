In a practice that goes back to 1991, White Castle restaurants will once again be offering reservations for Valentine’s Day, complete with linen covered tables and “special” menu items.

On Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m., participating White Castle restaurants once again will transform their dining rooms into fine dining establishments with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor.

Valentine’s Day is the day when White Castle becomes Love Castle, and we can’t wait to celebrate it in person in 2023,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, in a release. “It’s an opportunity to gather with those we love and savor the flavor of all the Castle has to offer, all in a festive atmosphere with affordable prices that won’t bust anyone’s budget. This is what feeding the souls is all about, and we’re excited that the tradition we have loved and missed is back.

The Valentine’s special was not available the past two years because of the pandemic.

Some of the menu items available on Valentine’s Day include the Love Cube meal for two, inspired by pandemic constraints in 2022, is back in 2023.

This Valentine's Day exclusive, which is available while supplies last, features eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides and two small soft drinks. The Love Cube can be ordered for carry out and for dining in.

There's only one catch: Reservations are required, and with reservations expected to fill quickly, guests are encouraged to sign up early at OpenTable.com. Participating Castles can be found at WhiteCastle.com/locations (scroll down to "Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Castle!").

New Jersey has two dozen White Castles, but not all participate in the Valentine’s Day promotion, so check the website and call ahead.

