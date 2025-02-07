A new & unique idea for NJ couples this Valentine’s Day

It's always fun to do something different for any holiday in New Jersey, and Valentine's Day is no different. And with the big day right around the corner, couples might be starting to think about what they should do.

Especially this year since we really have a Valentine's weekend (February 14 is on a Friday this year). Even if you don't go all out for three days, at least most of us don't have to worry about getting up for work the next day.

But even if you do, no worries. Restaurants all over New Jersey are having specials for Valentine's Day all weekend long.

Of course, heading out to dinner is traditional. But what if I told you to skip dessert once you're done with your meal? Isn't dessert one of the best parts of the Valentine's dinner?

Well, it is. And that's the point. Instead of having dessert in one place, why not go to multiple places?

Valentine's Dinner NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Multiple Desserts? Why Not?

I forget where I saw this online, but I thought it was a unique idea. Much like a bar crawl, why not do a dessert crawl?

I mean, think about it. You have your dinner, then map out all of those locations that have your favorite kinds of desserts.

It can be other restaurants or just a favorite ice cream shop. Plan to hit around three of them, and get something at each location.

Or, with Valentine's being a weekend in 2025, why not stretch that crawl across all three days? It's honestly a very romantic idea.

Valentine's Dessert Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Dessert Crawl with your Valentine

It's certainly a new and unique idea. A dessert crawl with your sweetheart to sample all of the best desserts out there. What's more romantic than that?

LOOK: 45 Retro Valentine's Day Cards '80s and '90s Kids Will Instantly Remember The vintage Valentine's Day cards will have you thinking about making a Valentine's box for your grade school classroom. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.