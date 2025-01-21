Special Valentine’s signature dinner cruise to set sail from NJ

They say love is in the air at any time of the year. But in particular, Valentine's Day.

In a way, the timing of Valentine's Day couldn't be any better if you really think about it. We celebrate it smack dab in the middle of February, one of the coldest months of the year.

It absolutely helps break the long, slow drag of the winter months by giving us all something to look forward to. And for couples, it really is a time to get out and share a special day with one another.

When it comes to New Jersey, love truly is in the air on Valentine's Day. And being Feb. 14 is on a Friday in 2025, it really gives couples a special weekend as opposed to just a random weekday.

With that said, why not enjoy your time together aboard a special Valentine's Cruise? Not just one opportunity, but two?

Back for 2025 is the Valentine's New Jersey Signature Dinner Cruise, happening not one, but two evenings this year. And trust me when I tell you, this really is a wonderful experience.

Hosted by City Experiences, enjoy two and a half hours of sailing up the Hudson enjoying beautiful sights of the city skyline, along with music, a buffet dinner, and more. It really is a unique way to spend time with that special someone.

The Valentine's Signature Dinner Cruise is happening Friday, Feb. 14 & Saturday, Feb. 15 from the Lincoln Harbor Marina in Weehawken, NJ. The cruise sets sail at 7:45 p.m., and more info, including ticket info, can be found here.

