Just in time for Valentines Day: study reveals NJ’s favorite rom-com

It’s February, so you know what that means… love is in the air!

Dinner reservations are being made, boxes of chocolates are being bought, and champagne is being chilled.

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a classic romantic comedy?

A spotlight lights up a red curtain stage in St Valentine's Day dam_point loading...

There are plenty to choose from, but does your favorite align with the rest of the Garden State?

PR Hub set out to determine which romantic comedy was the favorite of each state, and I have to say I, personally, am very happy with what my fellow New Jerseyans chose.

According to the study, New Jerseyans love to watch When Harry Met Sally when they’re in the mood for a rom-com.

Castle Rock Entertainment Castle Rock Entertainment loading...

The plot of the Oscar nominated film is described on IMDb as:

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) meet when she gives him a ride to New York after they both graduate from the University of Chicago.

The film jumps through their lives as they both search for love, but fail, bumping into each other time and time again.

2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival - The 30th Anniversary Screening of "When Harry Met Sally…" Opening Night Getty Images for TCM loading...

Finally a close friendship blooms between them, and they both like having a friend of the opposite sex. But then they are confronted with the problem: ‘Can a man and a woman be friends, without sex getting in the way?’

Vasyl Dolmatov Vasyl Dolmatov loading...

In my eyes, it’s a classic. I could sit down to watch this movie and instantly find myself in a better mood. Plus, how could you not be charmed by the two leads?

So this Valentine’s Day cuddle up with your loved one and treat yourself to an ‘80s staple.

As for what to have for movie snacks? “I’ll have what she’s having.”

40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024 There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

“REMEMBER

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.