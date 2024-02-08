Just in time for Valentines Day: study reveals NJ’s favorite rom-com
It’s February, so you know what that means… love is in the air!
Dinner reservations are being made, boxes of chocolates are being bought, and champagne is being chilled.
What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a classic romantic comedy?
There are plenty to choose from, but does your favorite align with the rest of the Garden State?
PR Hub set out to determine which romantic comedy was the favorite of each state, and I have to say I, personally, am very happy with what my fellow New Jerseyans chose.
According to the study, New Jerseyans love to watch When Harry Met Sally when they’re in the mood for a rom-com.
The plot of the Oscar nominated film is described on IMDb as:
Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) meet when she gives him a ride to New York after they both graduate from the University of Chicago.
The film jumps through their lives as they both search for love, but fail, bumping into each other time and time again.
Finally a close friendship blooms between them, and they both like having a friend of the opposite sex. But then they are confronted with the problem: ‘Can a man and a woman be friends, without sex getting in the way?’
In my eyes, it’s a classic. I could sit down to watch this movie and instantly find myself in a better mood. Plus, how could you not be charmed by the two leads?
So this Valentine’s Day cuddle up with your loved one and treat yourself to an ‘80s staple.
As for what to have for movie snacks? “I’ll have what she’s having.”
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
