This is New Jersey’s favorite Netflix romantic comedy

With Valentine’s Day bearing down on us, a website called All About Cookies took it upon themselves to find out which romantic comedy currently on Netflix was the favorite in each state.

Their methodology is a little unusual; from the site:

All About Cookies collected data on romantic comedies listed in "Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix" articles from Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Entertainment Weekly, Digital Trends, and IndieWire, all of which were published or updated between December 2023 and January 2024. We also included all movies found in the "Popular on Netflix" section of the site's "Romantic Comedies" category on January 22, 2024. In total, we collected data on 79 different Romantic Comedies currently available on Netflix.

According to All About Cookies, New Jersey’s favorite romantic comedy currently on Netflix is Along for the Ride.

The film follows Auden, a studious and cautious high school graduate, who spends the summer before college with her divorced father in a quiet seaside town. She feels out of place and disconnected from the carefree summer vibe around her. One night, she meets Eli, a mysterious insomniac who leads her on a series of nighttime adventures, helping her experience the carefree life she never knew she wanted. As they explore the town and bond over shared secrets, Auden learns to break out of her shell, embrace spontaneity, and discover a new version of herself.

It has a 56% freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes and garnered a 6.1 rating on IMDB.

In terms of overall popularity nationwide, the clear winner was “Pretty Woman” — an all-time classic rom-com that has been delighting movie lovers for more than 30 years. Meanwhile, second place went to “No Hard Feelings,” a movie that came out less than a year ago, and starring Jennifer Lawrence.

“Along for the Ride” was the top rom-com in just one other state, Massachusetts.

