Enjoy Valentine’s Day with NJ wine and chocolate

Wine and chocolate sound pretty romantic, don’t they?

The Garden State Wine Growers Association will host two weekends of Valentine’s Day-themed events, featuring New Jersey wines and chocolate.

The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends celebrate Valentine's Day and will occur on two consecutive weekends: Feb. 9-11 and Feb. 16-18, 2024.

During both weekends, participating New Jersey wineries offer wine tastings, artisanal chocolates, live music, and more.

Photo by Gio Bartlett on Unsplash Photo by Gio Bartlett on Unsplash loading...

“In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, New Jersey’s wineries are getting ready with wine, chocolate, and romantic experiences,” shared Devon Perry, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

“Our website, NewJerseyWines.com and Passport to New Jersey Wine Country mobile app both offer the perfect tool to plan your journey and capture your memorable experiences. Follow us across social media and sign up for our weekly newsletter, In the Vines, to get a taste for what Garden State wineries have planned for you, your loved ones, and friends this Valentine’s Day season.”

According to the GSWGA, “With over 60 wineries and vineyards in four distinct American Viticultural Areas, there’s a New Jersey winery within less than an hour’s drive for residents of the Garden State.”

White Horse Winery owner Brock J. Vinton II, shared, “We are excited to welcome guests from near and far to enjoy the hand-picked wine and chocolate pairings at White Horse Winery. Our special package includes chocolates from Sweet Mary’s Chocolates, which is owned and operated by Julia-Marie Cassidy of Salem Oak Vineyards.”

Photo via Canva Photo via Bill Doyle and Canva loading...

For a list of participating wineries (and other GSWGA events), click here

The Worst Oscar Snubs of 2024 These films and filmmakers were overlooked by this year’s Academy Awards.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom