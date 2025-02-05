Why NJ schools should go back to celebrating Valentine’s Day the old way

There's no arguing that New Jersey schools are among the best in the nation. In fact, it's been that way for a long time and hopefully doesn't change anytime soon.

Now sure, some school districts are facing some financial challenges. A big part of that is both due to dropping enrollment, as well as the current spending formula.

But that aside, our public schools always find a way to persevere. After all, there is a reason our state is one of the best in the nation when it comes to education.

There is, however, one area we used to shine brighter at that I feel we've kind of lost touch in. And it all has to do with how we celebrate in the classroom.

NJ hearts / love / school / Valentine's Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Valentine's Day

Take Valentine's Day as an example. For those of us who graduated high school at least 20 years ago or longer, you may remember how it used to be.

Now to be clear, I'm not specifically talking about high school or middle school grades. I'm only using high school graduation as a point in time.

It's the elementary schools where things have changed. It's not necessarily a bad change, but rather, one particular aspect where I feel some kids miss out on the fun we used to have.

Valentine's school hearts Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Something sweet is missing

My kids are now in fourth grade and are getting to that point where perhaps Valentine's celebrations won't be as big in the classroom as they once were. Nevertheless, they are having a Valentine's celebration this year, which I think is great.

However, there is one thing that seems to have changed in some New Jersey schools (I say some because maybe there are some that still do this). If you have grade school kids, are you allowed to send them in with sweet treats?

For us, you can't do that, and I think that takes away from the celebrations a little bit. Yes, I understand some kids may have allergies, but does that mean we shouldn't be allowed to indulge in a cupcake or a piece of chocolate during the celebrations... especially for a Valentine's Day party?

NJ hearts / love / school / Valentine's candy / gifts / presents Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Not leaving anyone out

I also get that not every kid can have the same things, and that's OK. If there are students who are allergic, just make sure there is something else for them.

And if anyone doesn't want anything to eat, that's OK too. That's where the non-food gifts come into play... a win-win for everyone.

But I don't know. Maybe I'm just old-fashioned, but I personally feel the option to allow those types of treats in the classroom should be there for something like Valentine's Day.

Again, I don't know if every public school doesn't allow this anymore, but most of them seemed to have gone away from having sweets in the classroom to celebrate.

A+, hearts, star, Valentine's, grade school, gifts, presents, celebration Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.