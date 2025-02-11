Ridiculous NJ sayings that should be on Valentines hearts

Much like the marshmallow peeps of Easter and the candy canes of Christmas, Valentine's Day has its own special candy in the shape of a heart.

You know the ones. They're the little heart candies with cute little phrases. And more than ever they could use a refresh with those sayings (or at least a spruce up).

Yes, some classics will always remain, such as "XOXO" and "Be Mine," but there are also those that can disappear without a trace. As for why? Well, who really knows?

These 25 alone are now said to be long gone. All great candidates for the following Jersey phrases to replace (and trust me, some of those phrases are a bit ridiculous).

A Jersey Makeover?

25 Valentine heart candy sayings that are being retired, never to be read again. I have no idea who decides this, or how they came to the conclusion that those are the phrases that need to go (although, it's pretty obvious why some of those are now retired).

With that said, why not replace the ones that have been around forever? Surely they can use a refresh of their own.

Now that we've seen what's not coming back, what if we replaced (or at least, made alongside) the candies below with the Jersey phrases that follow? A quick note though, some of these are quite silly.

Jersey Valentine Hearts - Jeet Yet?

This one should be in every New Jersey diner, all year round. You've got the plate of mints there anyway, so why not get creative with them?

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.