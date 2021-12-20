Stop using these: Recall of major brands of dry shampoo, conditioner sprays

A voluntary recall of a number of dry shampoo and dry conditioner spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless has been issued by the Procter & Gamble Company, over the presence of a known carcinogen.

Some discontinued dry shampoos from Old Spice and Hair Food also are covered under the aerosol recall, due to benzene being found in some products, P&G announced through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

So far, there have been no reports of illness stemming from the products under recall, which the company said was done "out of an abundance of caution."

The full list of products is at the FDA website.

Following recent reports about traces of benzene in some aerosol sprays, Proctor and Gamble began its own review.

Though benzene is not an ingredient in any of the products, there were unexpected levels of the chemical from the propellant used in the can, the company said.

Retailers have been alerted to remove recalled products from shelves, and anyone with items listed should stop using them and throw out the remaining product.

Pantene products recalled in December 2021 (USFDA, Proctor and Gamble)

Consumers can visit the following brand websites to learn how to receive reimbursement:

Pantene

Aussie

Herbal Essences

Hair Food

Old Spice

Questions can also be directed to the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

No other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless were impacted by the recall, including aerosol dry shampoo sprays with production code ranges different from those specifically listed on the FDA website.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen.

Exposure to it by inhaling, ingesting it or through the skin can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening, according to the FDA.

