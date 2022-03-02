NJ mourns loss of Winslow, Lacey mayors within days of each other

Two New Jersey townships are in mourning following the deaths of their mayors, both from brief illnesses.

Via its Facebook page Monday, Winslow Township announced the passing of Barry Wright, 69, on Sunday.

Then on Tuesday, the Lacey Township website posted a remembrance of Nicholas Juliano, 63, who officials said died early Tuesday morning.

On Jan. 24, Wright had posted on his personal Facebook page that he had been "having difficulties with mobility and balance" for about five months. His obituary asked that donations be made to the Team Gleason Foundation, founded by and named for former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Lacey Township post said Juliano succumbed to "a brief battle with a very aggressive cancer." Flags will be lowered to half-staff through Monday.

Wright's obituary said he first occupied the mayor's office 11 years ago, after spending 27 years on the Winslow police force; Juliano had served alternately as mayor and deputy mayor in Lacey since 2015.

Services for Wright will be Thursday and Friday, at LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory in Atco and St. Simon Stock Parish/Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Berlin.

Services for Juliano are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Riggs Funeral Home in Forked River.

