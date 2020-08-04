Onion recall: Salmonella-linked produce sold in NJ

A California-based produce company has recalled all varieties of onions sold nationwide, including in New Jersey, due to a potential risk of Salmonella.

Recalled products from Thomson International include red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions shipped between May and the present, to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The widescale recall was prompted by a risk of cross contamination with potentially tainted red onions.

The FDA said so far, 396 total illnesses have been reported, including 59 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, New Jersey had no reported cases.

The onions were distributed in both mesh sacks and cartons in a range of weights, including 2, 3, 5 and 10 pounds. Brand names under the recall include:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Otherwise healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.