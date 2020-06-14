NJ company recalls nearly 43,000 pounds ground beef over E. Coli

A New Jersey-based food distributor has issued a recall for nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef over concern for possible E. coli contamination.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, of Swedesboro, issued its recall for at last 7 different items produced June 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw ground beef items were shipped to nationwide retail locations, including Walmart stores and sold as grass-fed beef under the brands "Marketside Butcher" and "Thomas Farms."

As of Sunday afternoon, there were no reported illnesses, according to federal officials, who also said the issue was discovered during routine testing.

Items subject to recall include the following:

- 1 pound vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

- 1 pound vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

- 3 pound vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

- 1 pound tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

- 4 pound tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

- 1 pound vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

- 1 pound vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

All products subject to recall show “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to federal officials.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps between 2 and 8 days after exposure the organism, according to the USDA.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The condition is most common in children younger than 5 and older adults.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at 856-832-3881.

