WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning.

Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station.

Implosion of Logan Generating Station in Swedesboro (Stefan Ludwig) Implosion of Logan Generating Station in Swedesboro (Stefan Ludwig) loading...

A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand for the blast, and the head of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities pressed a ceremonial trigger.

Aerial footage of implosion of Logan Generating Station in Swedesboro (Stefan Ludwig) Aerial footage of implosion of Logan Generating Station in Swedesboro (Stefan Ludwig) loading...

Aerial footage of implosion of Logan Generating Station in Swedesboro (Stefan Ludwig) Aerial footage of implosion of Logan Generating Station in Swedesboro (Stefan Ludwig) loading...

The Swedesboro site, and a spot in Carneys Point that also features a former coal-fired power plant, will eventually host battery storage products that can advance New Jersey's clean energy goals.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

