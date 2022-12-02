WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning.
Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station.
A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand for the blast, and the head of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities pressed a ceremonial trigger.
The Swedesboro site, and a spot in Carneys Point that also features a former coal-fired power plant, will eventually host battery storage products that can advance New Jersey's clean energy goals.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
