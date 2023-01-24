Nerd Fest is returning to New Jersey

Calling all nerds! Dust off your super hero costume and get ready for some cosplay as Nerd Fest returns for 2023. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn in Swedesboro on Feb. 26, 2023.

Put on by the folks who run Jersey Shore Comic Book Show, Nerd Fest is a celebration of anime, cosplay, manga, comic books, of course, and a lot more. Here’s the way event organizers partially describe it:

Cosplay/Costume groups will offer interactive activities for the kids and great photo ops for everyone! There will be a Cosplay Contest as well so be sure to come out in your favorite Super Hero, Anime, or Comic Book Character costume and you could just be a winner! Our vendors will offer up a variety of items Comic Books, Graphic Novels, Funko's, Toys, Non-Sport Trading Cards, Anime, Manga, Retro, Sci-Fi, Comic Themed Crafts, Lego, Collectibles, and MUCH MORE !!!

Storm Trooper seen at the New Jersey Comic Expo, Edison, NJ Nov. 2105 Louis C. Hochman / New Jersey 101.5 loading...

It sounds like a really laid back, fun time for like minded people to get together and be goofy. Tickets are only $10 and kids under are free with a paying adult.

If you can’t make it to Nerd Fest, there is another gathering on Feb. 12 at the Toms River Elks Lodge with a similar, if smaller, feel to it. It’s called Cabin Fever and will feature comic books, toys, non-sport cards, art, funko, lego, posters, anime/manga, graphic novels, comic themed craft items, collectibles, and more. Admission for Cabin Fever is just $5.

For more info click here.

Nerd Fest via Facebook Nerd Fest via Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.

The Worst Marvel Moments of 2022 We picked the low points of a year of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and series.