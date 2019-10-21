It appears celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is spending a second week in New Jersey and could be making a third restaurant the subject of his show “24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

Ramsay started the week at Caneda's White Rooster in Toms River and ended at the restaurant The Blend on Main Street in Manasquan.

He also found time to visit with 13-year-old fan Kallista Flores of Beachwood, who is battling leukemia, and made a $10,000 donation to her GoFundMe page. He visited the Bonney Read in Asbury Park, which is owned by James Avery, a former member of the culinary production team for Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" and the Blue Team sous chef for three seasons of "Hell's Kitchen."

The chef now appears to be headed sout, with some sightings of his production trucks in Cherry Hill and Swedesboro.

Rick Short on his Facebook page said the trucks were parked at the Barclay Farms shopping center on Route 70 in Cherry Hill on Saturday, which includes three restaurants: Norma's Mediterranean, the Cherry Grill and Pho Barclay. No one from any of the restaurants returned messages on Monday morning.

A production truck was parked on Sunday morning 35 miles to the south in Swedesboro in back of Botto’s Italian Market in Swedesboro, according to photo posted by the Cherry Hill Courier Post. The phone at the market went unanswered on Monday morning.

According to the show's website. Ramsay "tries to bring struggling restaurants back from disaster in just 24 hours." He and his team will make major changes to the restaurant and train the staff working towards a grand reopening.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5