Gordon Ramsay still in NJ, now at second restaurant for TV show

Days after transforming an Ocean County restaurant for one of his latest TV shows, while stopping to grant the wish of a young cancer patient, Gordon Ramsay is not yet done with New Jersey.

"Looks like Manasquan is getting a visit from multi-Michelin starred chef and star of the small screen, Gordon Ramsay, and his show "24 Hours to Hell & Back," the Algonquin Arts Theatre shared in a post on Facebook Wednesday.

The theatre, which is in the midst of its musical production of "Mamma Mia," also shared a photo of a large tractor trailer, wrapped in black and parked in Squan Plaza.

As reported by The Coast Star, Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan had mentioned “a TV show where they’re going to do something at the Blend” as the Borough Council earlier this month approved use of the parking area by Famous Kitchens Filming for a four-day span, ending Oct. 19.

The restaurant Blend on Main is at 152 Main St., owned by chef Lou "JR" Smith.

Earlier this week, Caneda's White Rooster, a Cuban fusion restaurant in Toms River, temporarily closed its doors, during filming with Ramsay for an episode of his show, which is slated to air in February, according to restaurant owner Patty Caneda.

