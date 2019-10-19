Chef Gordon Ramsay visits an old friend in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK — Chef Gordon Ramsay's tour of the Jersey Shore continued on Friday with a stop at the restaurant owned by his former on-air sous chef.

Friday, the celebrity chef made his way to the Bonney Read, which is owned by James Avery, a former member of his TV staff. According to the restaurant's website, Avery was on culinary production team for Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" and the Blue Team sous chef for three seasons of "Hell's Kitchen."

"Such an honor to have @gordongram come visit with the team before dinner service. We are all over the moon with pride and joy," the Cookman Avenue restaurant said on its Facebook page.

Ramsay has been making the rounds. The fiery chef brought his Fox show "24 Hours to Hell and Back" to Caneda's White Rooster restaurant in Toms River to spruce up the Cuban restaurant for a future episode.

He also brought the show to a second Shore restaurant, the Blend, on Main Street in Manasquan after the Borough Council approved use of the parking area by Famous Kitchens Filming for a four-day span ending Saturday.

During his stay in New Jersey, Ramsay made time to visit with one of his biggest fans —13-year-old Kallista Flores, of Beachwood, who is battling leukemia. After her dad got Ramsay's attention via social media, Ramsay paid her a surprise visit at school and made a $10,000 donation to her GoFundMe page.

Kallista Flores meets Gordon Ramsay (Jersey Shore Online)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5