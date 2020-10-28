Drive-thru winter fun offered by South Jersey Holiday Light Show

SWEDESBORO — New Jerseyans have already started looking for new ways of celebrating the winter holidays this year while still practicing protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Among new offerings for 2020 is a South Jersey Holiday Light Show at Bridgeport Speedway in Gloucester County.

The mile-long route of festive displays, located at 83 Flood Gate Road, gives revelers a chance to drive through and take photos, all without leaving their private vehicle.

Tickets are being sold online for a few dollars cheaper than at the door, where the admission per vehicle will be $25.

The South Jersey Holiday Light Show has its opening on Nov. 19, and will run evenings, Thursdays through Sundays, for the first month. Then it will step things up to nightly, from Dec. 20 through Dec. 30.

Here's a look at some of the displays being offered:

