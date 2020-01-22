Recall: Baby Trend strollers sold at Target, Amazon

Baby Trend has recalled about 2,000 of its Tango Mini strollers over a potential fall hazard.

According to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission, both of the strollers' hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, putting a child in the stroller at risk.

The four models of the stroller were sold online at Amazon.com, www.target.com and in Target stores from October through November 2019 for between $100 and $120.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. Consumers can contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

All four models under recall are black Tango Mini strollers, each identifiable by a different color "bonnet top":

-Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

-Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

-Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

-Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

Model numbers for the strollers under recall are printed in black on a white sticker on one of the stroller’s legs.

