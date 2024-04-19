Grand opening arrives for new Trader Joe’s in Middletown, NJ

After what felt like an eternity, a big announcement has finally been made regarding New Jersey's newest Trader Joe's in Middletown, NJ.

It wasn't that long ago when the Middletown Plaza lost its longtime ShopRite, which was replaced by retailer At Home. The ShopRite, however, didn't go far having moved just across the street into a brand new building.

But since then, construction began on the opposite end of the Middletown Plaza where the old pharmacy used to be. As the months went by, the building began to take shape for what would eventually become a brand-new Trader Joe's.

And now that the spring season has arrived, the store is finally ready to open to the public.

New Trader Joe's in Middletown, NJ, under construction Google Maps / Mike Brant (Canva) loading...

Grand Opening Date

Prior to this location, one of the closest stores was just a bit further south along State Route 35 in Shrewsbury Borough. Now residents of the area can finally celebrate as the much-anticipated store gears up for the public.

According to a press release, the brand-new Middletown location will officially be open to the public beginning Thursday, April 25, 2024, with doors opening at 8 A.M.

But just before that, there'll be a ribbon-cutting celebration happening at 7:55 A.M, followed by crew members welcoming shoppers for the first time.

Help Wanted sign Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

Jobs, Art, and More!

Although the store will finally be open, they're still looking for a few more crew members to join the team.

Anyone who is interested in applying for open positions should visit the company's website for more information. You can apply at traderjoes.com/careers.

As for shoppers, get ready to see amazing artwork all along the walls and throughout the store. It's just one of the ways Trader Joe's sets itself apart from its competitors.

Trader Joe's (Google Maps) Trader Joe's (Google Maps) loading...

Welcome to the neighborhood!

Trader Joe's also sets itself apart when it comes to community involvement. According to a press release, "the new Middletown Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week."

The new Middletown Trader Joe's is located in the Middletown Plaza (1447 NJ-35). Beginning April 25, the store will be open 7 days a week from 8 am to 9 pm daily.

