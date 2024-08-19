⚫ NJ gun safety officer faces criminal charge

⚫ Police say range worker aimed gun at person

⚫ Incident allegedly followed fight over range rules

SECAUCUS — A hired safety officer at a local gun range was in trouble Monday, after police said he pointed a handgun at an unarmed customer during an argument over the weekend.

Jonathan Rojas, of Jersey City, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unjustifiable display of a handgun.

Secaucus police responded to a report of a dispute between a range worker and a patron on Saturday night at 9:14 p.m.

Hudson County Canva loading...

Rojas, who has a handgun carry permit, had argued with a customer over violating range rules, according to police, at which point the 35-year-old Rojas allegedly drew his personal firearm and pointed it at the individual.

The customer was unarmed, did not have access to a firearm any longer nor was the customer on the firing line, police said.

Long Shot Pistol and Rifle (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

The incident happened at Long Shot at 375 County Avenue, police said.

Rojas was taken to the Hudson County Jail, pending a court hearing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker