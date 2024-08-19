Police: NJ gun range safety officer pointed handgun at unarmed customer
⚫ NJ gun safety officer faces criminal charge
⚫ Police say range worker aimed gun at person
⚫ Incident allegedly followed fight over range rules
SECAUCUS — A hired safety officer at a local gun range was in trouble Monday, after police said he pointed a handgun at an unarmed customer during an argument over the weekend.
Jonathan Rojas, of Jersey City, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unjustifiable display of a handgun.
Secaucus police responded to a report of a dispute between a range worker and a patron on Saturday night at 9:14 p.m.
Rojas, who has a handgun carry permit, had argued with a customer over violating range rules, according to police, at which point the 35-year-old Rojas allegedly drew his personal firearm and pointed it at the individual.
The customer was unarmed, did not have access to a firearm any longer nor was the customer on the firing line, police said.
The incident happened at Long Shot at 375 County Avenue, police said.
Rojas was taken to the Hudson County Jail, pending a court hearing.
