NJ paintball gun attacks lead to heroin bust near park, cops say

TRENTON — Police have arrested two men for paintball gun attacks in the capital city earlier this year.

On Monday, Trenton police announced they arrested 24-year-old Jamal Crusoe and 20-year-old Jesse Jones.

They are both charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two weapons offenses.

The investigation dating back to June also ended with drug charges against Crusoe.

Jamal Crusoe (Trenton police)

3 hurt in Trenton paintball attacks

Police said two men were walking on the sidewalk in Trenton in June when they were struck by a flurry of paintballs. A third victim was sitting on his porch when he was hit.

While non-lethal, paintball shots are often painful and leave injuries. Each victim got bruises and scrapes from the attack; one man was hit at least five times on his chest, back, forearm, and both sides of his body.

An investigation found the paintballs were fired during a drive-by attack.

Police later identified Crusoe and Jones as the men responsible.

Jesse Jones (Trenton police)

Police make heroin bust

Detectives later saw Crusoe in Trenton on Walnut Avenue near Monmouth Street.

He ran but gave up after going less than a block, police said.

Police said Crusoe had heroin on him — enough for a distribution charge. He was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, drug possession, intent to distribute heroin, and intent to distribute heroin within 500 feet of a park.

A revolver was also found in the area but it's unknown if Crusoe threw it away while running, police said. Investigators are looking over video from cameras in the area to figure out if he tossed it.

