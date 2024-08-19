🔒 NJ school district delays start of cellphone lockup pilot program

MONTCLAIR — Students in one Essex County school district have gotten a reprieve from a cell phone ban that was expected to start on Sept. 5.

In June, Montclair Public Schools announced it was partnering with Yondr, a San Francisco-based company that is known for its phone-free space lockable pouch, to implement a cell phone ban at four of its schools.

That pilot program has now been delayed.

According to reporting from NJ.com, the announcement was made during a school board meeting on Aug. 12 by Interim Superintendent of Montclair Public Schools Damen Cooper.

There are two reasons driving the delay.

Cooper said during the school board meeting that more "conversation" about the plan is needed, and to ensure that all "schools have a plan to implement it," according NJ.com's coverage of the meeting.

Cooper said during the meeting, according to reporting by NJ.com, that the program might start once students return from winter break in January.

According to NJ.com, school districts in New Jersey using Yondr lock pouches include Bridgeton, East Orange, Jersey City, Linden, New Brunswick, Pennsauken, and Willingboro.

How does the pouch work?

According to Yondr's website, the pouches allow users to maintain possession of their cell phones at all times while inside of a phone-free area by storing their phones in a locked pouch. Users can use their phones by stepping outside of the phone-free zone, and tapping the pouch on an unlocking base.

Recently, the Cherry Hill Public School district banned the use of wireless devices during school. That means students are not allowed to use cell phones, smart watches, earbuds, and wireless headphones under the policy adopted in June by the school board.

