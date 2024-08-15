Cherry Hill joins list of NJ schools banning cell phones

📱Cherry Hill joins other districts in a ban on cell phones during school hours

CHERRY HILL — As schools around the state grapple with the issue of cell phones in the classroom, a South Jersey district has joined other districts in prohibiting their use while in school.

The Cherry Hill School District will ban the use of wireless devices in the classroom during school hours in the upcoming academic year. Students may keep their devices with them in a backpack or locker but they must be silenced. They may be used during lunch, recess, between classes and while on school buses.

Phones may be used at the discretion of the school principal during co-curricular activities.

The intent of the policy is to ensure students can “fully engage with their classmates and their teachers, and to focus attention upon classroom instruction.” During the last academic year it was up to teachers whether or not to allow use of wireless devices.

Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton told 6 ABC Action News that teachers have expressed concern about things that detract from the learning process including cell phones. cell phones in the classroom have been a concern.

How far does the ban go in other districts?

The Middletown School District will adopt a similar policy in the fall called Away for the Day which is stricter. Devices must be turned off during the school day and their use is not allowed between classes.

Several school districts including Linden, Mount Laurel, Newark and Plainfield have utilized a bag made by a company called Yondr that is used at some entertainment venues. Students keep their devices on them but each phone gets put into a locking pouch for the school day.

Bridgewater-Raritan and Red Bank Regional had students during the most recent academic year put their devices into a storage area in the classroom for the duration of the class.

However, a statewide policy is not imminent because New Jersey is a home rule state according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

"We're in a position right now where we respect the local district decisions. We get a lot of input not just from educators and staff but from parents and kids themselves," Murphy said during an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch.

Previous reporting by Erin Vogt was used in this report

