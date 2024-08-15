All rides on NJ Transit will be totally free for a week

💲NJ Transit says it is thanking its "loyal commuters"

NJ Transit will end the summer with a fare holiday for all riders following a summer of long delays,cancelled trains and a fare increase.

All fares across NJ Transit's rail, light rail and buses will be waived between Monday, Aug. 26 and Monday, Sept. 2. Monthly pass holders who have already purchased an August pass will automatically receive a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase through the mobile app, at ticket vending machines or ticket windows.

The agency called it a "thank you" to their "loyal customers who depend on public transit." The agency which has a budget deficit of nearly $100 million did not disclose how much the fare holiday will cost.

“Understanding that our commuters have faced many disruptions this summer, we are providing a one-week fare holiday for NJ Transit riders,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief. We also encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit.”

Riders have dealt with weather-related delays and cancellations all summer which led to NJ Transit and Amtrak meeting to work on a joint plan to improve communications with commuters. Amtrak, which owns and maintains the Northeast Corridor, has started on inspections and repairs to repairing their catenary (overhead wire), track signal systems, and substations.

A 15% fare increase went into effect on July 1.

