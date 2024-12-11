NJ drones ‘concerning,’ says FBI — NJ Top news
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Brick, NJ recreation official admits stealing thousands
BRICK — The celebrated former head of an Ocean County township's recreation department has admitted to stealing funds that were to be used for the rental of recreational facilities.
Daniel Santaniello, 46, of Brick, admitted to asking private organizations that pay township facility permit fees to pay him directly in cash instead of paying the township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Santaniello pocketed the cash and issued fraudulent receipts to the organizations involved.
⬛ Heads up: SantaCon events are upon us in NJ, NYC
In addition to family friendly holiday fun, this is also the season of sauced Santas gathering en masse in New Jersey and its neighboring states.
NJ Transit has preemptively banned all beverages on its trains, light rail vehicles and buses on Saturday, Dec. 14 — to coincide with this year’s SantaCon event in New York City.
“No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles during this time. This policy will be strictly enforced,” the transit agency said on Tuesday.
⬛ NJ porch pirate on holiday package theft spree caught, police say
PARAMUS — A North Jersey man is charged with going on a package theft spree just weeks before the holidays.
Khaled Mansour, 38, of Clifton, was charged under New Jersey's "Porch Pirate Theft" statute, Paramus police said on Tuesday.
The law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2022, made theft of a delivered package a third-degree offense punishable by between three to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000.
⬛ UFO sightings alarm NJ: Police video shows army of 55 drones on the coast
A congressman says he was "deeply concerned" after police video recorded an army of 55 drones coming from New Jersey's ocean coast. Dozens of those drones also trailed a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.
The comments by U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, come as state homeland security officials are set to brief mayors across the state in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning.
⬛ The FBI's shocking admission about NJ drones
A top FBI official told members of a Congressional Commitee on Tuesday the investigation into the drone activity over New Jersey remains active.
At this time, the FBI does not know who is behind the mysterious and scary flights.
Rep. Tony Gonzales, (R) Texas, called that madness.
Pressed on the matter, Robert Wheeler - FBI Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group - seemed to contradict what officials have been saying: That there is no threat.
While Wheeler said they don't believe there is a threat, he said "We just don't know, and that's the concerning part of it."
These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
These are NJ's top 25 middle schools
Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.