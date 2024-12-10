NJ porch pirate on holiday package theft spree caught, police say

🏴‍☠️ Man caught on video stealing package, police say

PARAMUS — A North Jersey man is charged with going on a package theft spree just weeks before the holidays.

Khaled Mansour, 38, of Clifton, was charged under New Jersey's "Porch Pirate Theft" statute, Paramus police said on Tuesday.

The law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2022, made theft of a delivered package a third-degree offense punishable by between three to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000.

Police said Mansour was caught on video stealing a package from the front porch of a Paramus home on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Khaled M. Mansour (Paramus police)

The homeowner saw him take the package around 12:15 p.m. and then drive off in a white Ford E-Series van, police said.

Investigators found there was a pattern of package thefts in other areas including Bergen County and even Rockland County, New York — and they all linked back to Mansour, police said.

CCTV footage from a Paramus home (Paramus police)

He was arrested and released pending a court hearing.

Robert Guidetti, chief of the Paramus police, said that residents should "remain vigilant" because package thefts often rise around the holidays.

"Consider arranging for deliveries to be sent to secure locations or asking trusted neighbors to collect packages promptly," Guidetti said.

