Shocking admission by FBI over NJ UFO drones

As local mayors meet with New Jersey's Homeland Security officials today, comes a startling admission from the FBI as they continue to look into those mysterious UFO drones.

Testimony from a top FBI official seemed to contradict repeated assertions from state and federal officials that these drones pose no threat.

At this time, the FBI does not know who is behind the drone invasion of New Jersey.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, (R) Texas, called that madness. Other members of the committee could not believe what they were hearing.

FBI Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group Robert Wheeler testifies before the Homeland Security hearing on 12/10/2024. Wheeler admitted the FBI does not know who is behind the drones.



Promises there is no threat

The drone sightings have been continuous for about a month, first showing up over Morris County. Now, the drones have been sighted in all parts of New Jersey and seem to keep expanding their reach.

After vexed residents continued to demand answers, Gov. Phil Murphy finally issued a statement last Thursday after he met with Homeland Security officials.

Murphy says he is also frustrated with a lack of answers, but there is no threat to the public.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, says he has gotten classified briefings and also does not believe there is a threat to the public.

Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando is among the local officials not buying it. Orlando called the drones' presence "nefarious in nature."



Rep. Chris Smith, R-4, says he was "deeply concerned" after police video recorded an army of 55 drones coming from New Jersey's ocean coast. Dozens of those drones also trailed a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.

President Joe Biden has been briefed, according to the White House spokesman, and the administration "has ruled out that foreign entities are controlling them."

The shocking FBI admission

During the House Homeland Security Meeting on Tuesday, FBI Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group Robert Wheeler continued to insist they had no evidence suggesting the public was at risk.

However, Rep. August Pfluger, (R) Texas, pressed Wheeler further.

"Is the public at risk? Is public safety at risk? Are we concerned that there are nefarious intentions that could cause either national security or a public safety incident," Pfluger demanded to know.



"There is nothing that is known that would lead me to say that," Wheeler responded, but then shockingly added, "But we just don't know. And that's the concerning part."

One of the most frustrating parts of this mystery has been the continued insistence there is no public safety threat, but no explanation of how officials know that.

The FBI admitting there could be a threat, and that they still don't know where the drones are coming from or who is piloting them is only adding to fears, frustrations, and speculations.



Shoot one down?

Congressman Chris Smith's frustrations boiled over at the Homeland Security hearing.

Smith suggested using the U.S. Military to shoot one of the drones down and then retrieve it so we can get some answers.

"Why can’t we just track where they go to? Seemingly, they're going out to sea to something—a ship—we don’t know for sure. But they came in off the ocean," Smith said during the hearing.

The congressman says he has spoken to officials at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst about deploying fighters to intercept the drones.



Smith says he knows they have the capability and the aircraft, "Why can’t you deploy them, at least to the ocean, bring one of these down, and find out who’s doing it

Base officials say they do not have the authority to take such an action.

Congressman Smith says he has reached out to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with the same request.

The FBI's Wheeler seemed to agree that shooting a drone down could answer a lot of questions.

"I’m more than willing to continue working with the Department of Defense to try to get better," Wheeler testified, "Again, if they don’t have the authority, they can do it on an emergency basis. Just send that capability out to the ocean, to the beach, because they’re coming in every day. Figure out which one it is, bring them down, and then retrieve it to find out what’s going on."

