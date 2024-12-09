☑️ Gov. Phil Murphy said he met again with federal officials about the drones

☑️ He's aware of drone sightings near sensitive military assets and critical infrastructure

☑️ 19 Morris County mayors are demanding more answers from Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy is talking drones again.

On Monday, the governor reiterated that drones flying over New Jersey in recent weeks do not pose a threat to public safety and expressed his own frustration at the lack of a clear answer about their origin from the federal government.

Talking to reporters after a bill signing at the Princeton Public Library, the governor said there were 49 reported sightings Sunday night, including 20 over Hunterdon County. One turned out to be a small Piper Cub plane, he said. He described the drones as being "sophisticated" that go dark quickly after being spotted.

Murphy said he doesn't blame people for being frustrated about a lack of information about the drones and why they've been flying over New Jersey since before Thanksgiving. A number of state and federal agencies have not found evidence of the drones being a threat, according to the governor.

"And I say we, this includes Homeland Security, FBI, Secret Service, our State Police, authorities at all levels of government. The most important point to say is we don't see any concern for public safety," Murphy said. "Having said that, it's really frustrating that we don't have more answers as to where they're coming from and why they're doing what they're doing."

Drone sightings around Monmouth County Drone sightings around Monmouth County (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Murphy makes a plea

Murphy said he had another meeting Sunday with the White House and top leadership with the federal Department of Homeland Security.

"We're obviously most concerned about sensitive targets and sensitive critical infrastructure. So we've got military assets, we've got utility assets, we've got one of the President-elect's homes here. This is something we're taking deadly seriously. We've got good cooperation out of the feds, but we need more. And that's, that was my plea," Murphy said.

He did not offer a timetable for the release of additional information about the drones but promised to share it quickly once he gets it.

"I'm not going to hide it under a bush," Murphy said.

Contrary to social media speculation, Murphy said he is not aware of any drone that has crashed.

"Having our hands on equipment that's on the ground would be helpful. No question about it," Murphy said.

Drone over Jackson Drone over Jackson (Tri County Scanner News) loading...

Peace of mind at stake

Jackson and Howell police reported drone sightings over their respective communities on Sunday night. Middletown Mayor Tony Perry told New Jersey 101.5 residents reported six drones hovering over Naval Weapons Station Earle on Friday and another four on Saturday.

Local law enforcement urged residents not to call 911 for drone sightings but to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov.

Nineteen Morris County mayors are the latest to seek answers from Murphy about the drone sightings, and are requesting a full investigation into their "origin, purpose and compliance with regulations," and a clear communication about their findings.

"The safety and peace of mind of our residents are at stake. We trust that your office will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it warrants. We are committed to working collaboratively with your administration to resolve this issue and restore confidence in the safety and security of our communities," the mayors wrote.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden also called for more answers.

“We are aware of the unease these drone sightings have caused in our communities,” Golden said in a statement. “The safety and security of our residents are our top priorities. We urge federal and state authorities to work together in locating the source of these drones and determining their intent. It is essential that we address these incidents swiftly to prevent any concerns or disruptions.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top ten mistakes people make at office holiday parties Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt