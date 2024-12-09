Retired Absegami High School teacher found dead, family says

🚨Alan Levin was reported missing from his Smithville home Saturday morning

🚨His car was found on the Port Republic Bridge Saturday

🚨He was a retired teacher at Absegami High School

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A body matching the description of an 84-year-old former teacher who was reported missing by his family Saturday was found near the Port Republic Bridge on Monday.

Galloway Township police said Alan Levin was reported missing by his family Saturday around 6 a.m.after he left his Smithville home. Officials said they found Levin's black Honda CRV on the Port Republic Bridge Sunday afternoon.

His family, on his Facebook page, said his family also checked some of his favorite places including Atlantic City, Brigantine, and Ventnor.

The drone team from the Atlantic City Police and Fire Department located a body approximately three-tenths of a mile from the bridge. A positive identification has yet to be made. His son made a statement on Levin's Facebook page that his father's body was in fact found.

"I want to thank all of you for rallying around my father. Your well wishes and assistance have given us all strength and comfort during this incredibly difficult time," his son Kevin wrote. "Unfortunately, we received the worst news possible this morning about dad."

ALSO READ: Hoarding conditions hamper firefighters at Westampton home

Alan Levin Alan Levin (Galloway police) loading...

Beloved teacher

BreakingAC.com reported Levin was a retired teacher from Absegami High School in Galloway. Several people remembered him on the Galloway police Facebook page.

"Mr Levin was an amazing man and teacher. Thoughts to his friends and family," one person wrote.

"So so sad. He was a great man and teacher. God rest his soul. Prayers to everyone suffering from this loss," another person wrote.

"So awful my heart hurts. He was such an amazing man, I always loved his stories when he would come in for his haircuts. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family," read another comment.

"Al was a great guy. Respected and beloved by those he worked with. Positive thoughts to the family."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have free, full-day preschool programs — as of late 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

One of NJ's coolest attractions that's impossible to see Forced to close due to the pandemic, this awesome attraction made a comeback in the fall of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant