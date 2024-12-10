Heads up: SantaCon events are upon us in NJ, NYC

🎅SantaCons in NJ, NYC

In addition to family friendly holiday fun, this is also the season of sauced Santas gathering en masse in New Jersey and its neighboring states.

NJ Transit has preemptively banned all beverages on its trains, light rail vehicles and buses on Saturday, Dec. 14 — to coincide with this year’s SantaCon event in New York City.

“No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles during this time. This policy will be strictly enforced,” the transit agency said on Tuesday.

There will be roving packs of revelers on this side of the Hudson River, too.

Seaside Heights and Morristown both have SantaCon events planned on Saturday.

For Seaside, there has been an effort to clean up the event’s image.

“SantaCon is not a bar crawl. Every time you call it that, a sugarplum fairy dies,” according to the Seaside SantaCon website.

Instead, it starts with donations of non-perishable food items and an unwrapped toy for local charity.

Last year, SantaCon Seaside Heights raised over $6,800, collected 254 toys and 477 food items for donation, according to event organizers on social media.

Morristown has a different approach, using the pub crawl as its anchoring event for this upcoming Saturday.

Atlantic City also has a SantaCon event listed for Saturday, with tickets selling on eventbrite.

SantaCon season has been staggered, as Hoboken will see its influx of Santas on Dec. 21.

NJ Transit will enact the same all-day beverage ban on its trains, light rail and buses all day.

There was already one such festive gathering in Mercer County — Princeton SantaCon appeared to be cheerful as it unfolded last weekend.

NYC Video Tours caught the sea of Santa suits in Manhattan last December, as shared to Youtube.

