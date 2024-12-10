☑️ Daniel Santaniello admitted stealing permit fees for use of recreational facilities

BRICK — The celebrated former head of an Ocean County township's recreation department has admitted to stealing funds that were to be used for the rental of recreational facilities.

Daniel Santaniello, 46, of Brick, admitted to asking private organizations that pay township facility permit fees to pay him directly in cash instead of paying the township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Santaniello pocketed the cash and issued fraudulent receipts to the organizations involved.

Santaniello was arrested Wednesday, July 17 at his home and suspended from his position with pay.

Billhimer said Santaniello had made full restitution to the township of $9,260. He will recommend a sentence of 180 days in the Ocean County Jail at Santaniello's hearing on Jan. 31. Santaniello must also resign his position and may not work for the public.

Daniel Santaniello

Dedication to the job

In only his second year on the job, Santaniello earned the Professional of the Year award from the New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association.

Then-Mayor John Ducey praised Santaniello for park redesign work and his "dedication" to the township, according to Brick Shorebeat.

