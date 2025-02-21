NJ defies Trump order on trans athletes — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, D-5th District, is taking aim at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, demanding she apologize for her latest comments on the fight over congestion pricing.

In a Wednesday press conference, Hochul remarked "New Jersey residents, come, you are welcome. But you’re not forced to come here." Her words about New Jersey stemmed from the reasoning given by the Trump administration for revoking their federal approval of congestion pricing, which gave New Jersey's objections as one rationale.

Gottheimer, also a New Jersey gubernatorial candidate, responded in a statement by saying his fellow Democrat "owes an apology to hardworking Jersey commuters" for her words. He added that her comments "are a slap in the face to the cops, firefighters, nurses, teachers, and countless other professionals who commute to New York every day."

transgender student athletes NJ

For at least 16 years, New Jersey has not seen any reported high school sports controversies regarding transgender athletes.

The organization that oversees athletics at that level has opted to stay the course and keep its transgender policy unchanged for this year.

In a flurry of executives orders to start his second term, Pres. Donald Trump recently signed one that threatens to cut federal funding for sports programs that allow any athlete to participate as any gender other than what they were assigned at birth.

Trump signed the order on Feb.5 called “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

Shortly after, the NCAA announced it had updated the association's participation policy, limiting competition in women's college sports only to student-athletes assigned female at birth.

No such policy has been announced for high school sports in New Jersey.

Egg Harbor High School, staff directory showing Fred Wilson

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The teacher whose social media posts suggested assassinating President Donald Trump has submitted his resignation.

Egg Harbor Township School history and special needs teacher Fred Wilson said on his social media that "assassination is at least a talking point." He also shared a meme that says "f**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him."

The Press of Atlantic City and NJ.com reported that the resignation was announced by the district's attorney during a Board of Education meeting.

The resignation is effective at the end of the academic year on June 30, according to the news reports. Superintendent Dr. Kimberly A. Gruccio told New Jersey 101.5 that the teacher remains on suspension and will not be in a classroom.

Massinissa Ladj, Lakewood clock

LAKEWOOD — A Jackson man was charged with touching his exposed genitals in public acts that were witnessed by teenage girls and a mother walking with her baby in recent weeks.

On Jan. 23 a 16-year-old girl reported she was called over by a man in a ski mask parked in a black vehicle on East 5th Avenue.

The man then "made motions consistent with masturbation and then drove off," according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

(Credit: Rainforest Cafe)

I have fond memories of taking my kids to the Rainforest Cafe in Edison.

Sad news, millennials!

Another longtime staple at a New Jersey mall is gone, as the Rainforest Cafe at Menlo Park Mall in Edison has closed its doors.

The popular theme restaurant with animatronic wildlife first opened in 1998.

Its entrance was at the rear of the mall near the Macy’s anchor store.

