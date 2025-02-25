Murphy raising taxes on his way out the door — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

⬛ Murphy to propose higher taxes in new state Budget

Gov. Phil Murphy will present his final budget plan before he leaves office in less than a year.

Few details have been revealed before his speech to the legislature today.

Murphy has touted middle class property tax relief, but also warned of some "pain" as New Jersey faces a nearly $4-billion budget deficit.

To continue to fuel his record spending, I am hearing that Murphy will propose new and/or increased taxes.

Among the things you will be paying more for:

💲 A new tax on sports betting

💲 Increased taxes on some types of alcohol

💲 Increased taxes on legal cannabis products

💲 A new tax on the sale of "mansions" in New Jersey

We'll take a closer look on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show

⬛ NJ military bases could become ICE deportation locations

New Jersey's largest military base could be used to hold immigrants in ICE custody before deportation.

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ramps up arrests, the agency is creating a deportation hub at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas that could hold 10,000 people, according to a New York Times report. If successful, the concept could be expanded around the country, including at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, 20 miles south of Trenton and 40 miles east of Philadelphia.

The public affairs office at the Joint Base referred questions about the report to ICE.

It is not the first time New Jersey has been considered as a place to hold unauthorized immigrants.

PRINCETON ��� A 31-year-old borough man has been accused of killing his younger brother and a cat after the bodies were recovered from a luxury apartment over the weekend.

Matthew Hertgen, of Princeton, was charged with the first-degree murder of 26-year-old Joseph Hertgen, as well as animal cruelty and weapons offenses related to possession of a knife and a golf club, police said.

The younger brother was found dead late Saturday night when law enforcement responded to the Michelle Mews apartments, which rent for more than $6,300 a month. The complex is part of the Residences at Palmer Square.

When most people think about New Jersey, they think of it as an urban or concrete jungle with some pretty epic beaches along the coast. You’d be surprised at the number of people that have no idea just how wooded certain parts of the Garden State’s beautiful forests really are.

With heavily wooded areas comes people’s new fear that got unlocked this year after watching California burn: wildfires.

Most NJ residents would be surprised to learn that the state saw more than 800 wildfires over the last year. Some even disrupted homes and small businesses. The state’s wildfire season is right around the corner, so it’s important that the state has a game plan in place, should we need one.

After initially planning to keep a few locations open, a longtime retail chain has announced all stores will close, including 11 in New Jersey.

Joann Fabric and Craft said the Ohio-based company's operations would wind down and going-out-of-business sales would launch at all store locations, under an agreement for most of its assets.

Pending bankruptcy court approval, GA Group together with the Prepetition Term Loan Agent, has been selected as the winner bidder.

"We deeply appreciate our dedicated Team Members, our customers and communities across the nation for their unwavering support for more than 80 years," a Joann spokesperson said in a written statement on Sunday.

Macy's, Kohl's and other retailers are also expected to announce more closures in NJ for 2025.

