Why wont they tell the truth about drones? NJ Top News

An Ohio man has been accused of targeting a New Jersey child playing the popular video game, Fortnite, by sending sexually explicit chats, photos and videos to the victim.

The recent arrest has police reminding guardians to monitor game and social media use by younger players.

Bret Templeton, of Kenton, Ohio, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree child endangerment and third-degree showing obscene material to a minor.

The 21-year-old allegedly befriended a 9-year-old female through the online game and then began sending her sexually explicit material on her phone and computer, Hanover Township police said.

State Police are investigating a grim hit-and-run after a passenger “exited” a moving vehicle on the Garden State Parkway and was killed by passing traffic.

Now, troopers are urging any motorists who might have been involved or who saw the horrific event to come forward.

The incident happened on Friday around 5:58 p.m. in the southbound express lanes near milepost 112.8, police said.

Plainfield resident Jose Cerda-Estevez was the front-seat passenger of a Honda Pilot. The 33-year-old man got out of the moving SUV and was hit by multiple passing vehicles.

At this point, it feels like some popular, well-known store or restaurant chain is closing loads of locations each week. This has happened repeatedly over the years, so while it's no longer shocking, it's just nice to know what's going on, especially if it affects you.

It all comes down to supply and demand, just like in this case.

According to The Sun website, CVS is back in the news for more closures while the consumer giant opens new locations.

CVS has been undergoing major restructuring since the pandemic. Since 2021, CVS has closed some 900 locations, with 270 more set for this year. Some employees are offered other locations to work, but for the most part, this has meant layoffs.

It may be three weeks or more before Route 80 reopens where that sinkhole opened up.

Crews have reportedly found another abandoned mineshaft.

There are concerns even more could be lurking beneath the road's surface.

Add a New Jersey Congressman to the list of those questioning if the White House has been completely honest about the origin of those drones flying over New Jersey.

Congressman Chris Smith will join the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott to talk about the latest developments.

A top Air Force general raised new concerns about the drones and the danger they could post to U.S. military installations.

