ICE raid closes local restaurant — NJ Top News

Political tensions between the United States and Canada in recent weeks and poor exchange rate have tourism officials in Cape May County concerned about its impact.

Canadian tourists make up between 8 and 10 percent of the summer season visitors to New Jersey's southernmost county, according to Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority (GWTA) spokesman Ben Rose. Most of the tourists come from the province of Quebec, but more have been coming from Ontario in recent years.

The U.S. Travel Association said Canada is the top source of international visitors to the U.S. In 2024 there were 20.4 million visits from Canada generating $20.5 billion in spending and supporting 140,000 American jobs.

"People are saving, or they did save, for their entire year to go on vacation. And the drive vacation is the least expensive vacation for them. And we're the closest beach to Quebec and Ontario so I think we're going to be OK. I think you might see a two or 3% decline in Canadian visitors," Rose told New Jersey 101.5.

🐓 A case of bird flu in a live bird market was reported in Union County

🐓 Presumptive positive cases have been reported in a half-dozen NJ counties

🐓 The Trump administration announced a plan to combat bird flu Wednesday

The state has confirmed its first case of avian flu in a bird market as more dead ducks and geese have been found around New Jersey.

A presumptive positive detection in poultry in Union County was found on Feb. 19 during routine restocking at a live bird market. The location of the market was not disclosed by the Department of Agriculture.

The farm was quarantined and will not receive any new poultry until it is cleaned and disinfected. Confirmatory testing is underway at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

✅ ICE agents initially took Celal and Emine Emanet into custody

✅ Emine Emanet was taken to a detention facility

✅ The family had a pending immigration case

HADDON — The son of the owners of a Camden County restaurant says ICE agents took his mother into custody early Tuesday morning.

Muhammed Emanet told CBS Philadelphia the armed agents were already at Jersey Kebab, a Mediterranean restaurant on Haddon Avenue, when he arrived for work. His mother, Emine, was handcuffed in the back while his father Celal was sitting in a chair.

Is this an overreach by ICE? There is no indication either Celal or Emine Emanet have been accused of any crime beyond not having legal status to be in the United States.

The reviews are nightmarish from people who have stayed at this popular chain hotel nationwide.

• The Travel has named Hampton Hotels, operated by Hilton, as the dirtiest hotel chain in America, with 177 locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

• Guests have reported alarming conditions, including rooms that smell like urine, flea bites, and dirty towels with blood stains.

• Reviews describe experiences akin to "sleeping on the streets" and warn others to avoid these hotels due to their unsanitary conditions.

Actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa along with their dog were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Wednesday.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the death.

The sheriff said foul play is not suspected but he did not give an explanation for the deaths.

Hackman retired from acting in 2004. He has had a ton of iconic roles over a career that spanned decades.

What was your favorite?

