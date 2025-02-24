Dems take aim at New Jersey gun owners — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

PEMBERTON — Burlington County has its first case of H5N1, better known as bird flu.

Officials at the Burlington County Health Department announced the positive test is from a wild Canada goose that was found dead with other wild geese earlier this month in Pemberton.

The waterfowl was tested by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection as part of its avian influenza monitoring.

Now, county health officials are encouraging residents to take precautions by avoiding contact with any sick or dead birds they may encounter.

TRENTON — Nearly a dozen bills to impose new firearm restrictions in New Jersey are moving through the state legislature.

At Thursday's judiciary committee meeting, Assemblywoman Ellen Park, D-Bergen, said the bills were focused on firearm safety and accountability.

Park, who chairs the committee, said none of the bills would infringe on the right to bear arms.

"However, with every right comes responsibility. The Second Amendment does not give anyone the right to evade law enforcement or to manufacture untraceable firearms through 3D printing or other means," Park said.

AMONG THEM:

Requires seizure of ammunition and certain firearm components in response to domestic violence restraining order or conviction.

Rob Nixon, a lobbyist for the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, testified at the committee meeting.

Nixon said the bill was "over the top" because firearms were already seized in those situations; the ammo and firearm components are useless without the guns.

New Jersey has a large immigrant population that deeply feels the impact of recent federal actions, including a proposed “No Bailouts for Sanctuary Cities Act.”

The act was reintroduced for the 119th Congress last month by U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota, R-New York.

If approved and signed by President Donald Trump, the legislation would restrict federal funding for any jurisdiction with sanctuary city policies to aid or address the migrant crisis.

The proposed restrictions include funding for food, shelter, healthcare services, legal services, and transportation costs.

American Civil Liberties Union New Jersey Executive Director Amol Sinha says the Trump Administration is trying to use federal dollars to incentivize states to do the federal government’s work, “which should concern us all.”

“States cannot be bullied into doing the bidding of the federal government,” Sinha said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5. “This has been a long held states’ rights doctrine in the United States.”

New Jersey is home to the first boardwalk in America, and now a publication has named one of our boardwalks the best in the country.

A publication has ranked the best boardwalks in America and proud New Jersey residents will rejoice at their choice to top the list.

The boardwalk that tops the list is our very own legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk, and we couldn't be happier about that choice.

But is Atlantic City really New Jersey's BEST boardwalk?

Let us know what you think by commenting below.

With a balmy air temperature of 32 degrees, it was a relief compared to past Polar Bear Plunge’s 10-degree and 20-degree temperatures.

The spectators came out in force with my friend Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimating the crowd at 100,000. Great to see so many come out and support the plungers.

The swimsuit outfits were great as many decorated for the occasion with tutus, coconut bras and dresses standing out on display.

The plungers had fun and the Special Olympics New Jersey made some substantial money that will go to the programs that serve over 25,000 mentally and physically challenged individuals.

Check out these photos and read Big Joe's thoughts about the special hero that this year's event was dedicated to.

