Tutus, coconut bras & 35-degree waves in NJ: 2025 Polar Bear Plunge melted our hearts

🐻‍❄️ Tens of thousands in Seaside Heights for annual event

🐻‍❄️ Tons of photos from the chilly event

🐻‍❄️ Dedicated to a special hero

More than 7,500 plungers dipped into the 35-degree waters of the ocean in Seaside Heights on Saturday afternoon to raise big money for Special Olympics New Jersey.

With the dedicated support from the New Jersey Law Enforcement community and the New Jersey first responders the plungers raised an incredible $2.5 million for Special Olympics New Jersey.

The overwhelming number of plungers required help from the Coast Guard, the New Jersey State police Dive Teams, Seaside Heights Rescue Squads and helicopters from the New Jersey State Police that were there in Seaside Heights to assure the safety of those brave enough to dip into the chilly water. It reminded me of a Tom Cruise movie.

With a balmy air temperature of 32 degrees, it was a relief compared to past Polar Bear Plunge’s 10-degree and 20-degree temperatures.

The spectators came out in force with my friend Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimating the crowd at 100,000. Great to see so many come out and support the plungers.

The swimsuit outfits were great as many decorated for the occasion with tutus, coconut bras and dresses standing out on display.

The plungers had fun and the Special Olympics New Jersey made some substantial money that will go to the programs that serve over 25,000 mentally and physically challenged individuals.

Check out these photos and read my thoughts below about the special hero that this year's event was dedicated to.

2025 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Scenes from the 2025 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for Special Olympics New Jersey on Saturday, Feb. 22. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Dedicated to a special hero

This year’s plunge was dedicated to the memory of New Jersey State Police Major Jeffrey Burke, who was scheduled to participate in the plunge as he has for so many of the 32 years of the Polar Bear Plunge. Major Burke died of cancer from 911-related conditions after being assigned security detail at Ground Zero. Major Burke is the brother of retired New Jersey State Police Major Kevin Burke, who is the organizer of the Polar Bear Plunge.

Jeffrey always came by and said hello and we would have a great banter between us during my broadcast. He will be missed by many, and I am honored to participate in the Plunge dedicated to him.

This has been another amazing event. The organization and the flow of this massive event works so perfectly. Get ready to freeze in 2026 and please continue your support of Special Olympics New Jersey they are a terrific charity that gives back to so many. You can give it by going to SONJ.org

To all the plungers who dipped into the ocean, thank you so much for your support, now go home and have a hot toddy.