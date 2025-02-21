NJ residents urged to be careful following new bird flu case

🔴 This NJ county has its first positive case of bird flu

PEMBERTON — Burlington County has its first case of H5N1, better known as bird flu.

Officials at the Burlington County Health Department announced the positive test is from a wild Canada goose that was found dead with other wild geese earlier this month in Pemberton.

The waterfowl was tested by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection as part of its avian influenza monitoring.

Now, county health officials are encouraging residents to take precautions by avoiding contact with any sick or dead birds they may encounter.

The positive test marks the first confirmed case of bird flu in Burlington County since the nationwide outbreak started in 2022.

Clusters of sick and dead wild birds have also been discovered in several other New Jersey counties including Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland Monmouth, Ocean, Salem, and Warren.

Some deceased birds found in Neptune Township have tested “presumptive positive” for bird flu by the NJDEP. Allentown Borough says they got back the results on dozens of geese found dead in three parks. They tested positive for bird flu. As a result, Dr. Farmer’s Park, Pete Sensi Park and part of Heritage Park remain closed. Fishing is prohibited.

Burlington County health officials stressed that the respiratory disease is still primarily an animal health issue and that the risk to humans remains low. However, individuals in close or prolonged contact with infected animals can be infected. The virus is not known to be transmitted from human to human at this time.

“The risk to public health in Burlington County is still low but we want residents to be informed and vigilant. Residents should avoid all contact with dead or sick birds and those keeping poultry flocks should take special precautions. We are also asking residents to report deaths of wild or domestic birds, especially large groups of them,” said Burlington County Health Department Director, Dr. Holly Funkhouser Cucuzzella.

Cases of dead or sick wild birds should be reported to the NJDEP at 1-877-927-6337. Cases of dead or sick domestic birds or livestock should be reported to the NJ Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health at 609-671-6400.

Other recommended precautions include

⬛ Only eating or drinking milk or dairy products made from pasteurized milk. Cook poultry, eggs, and beef to appropriate internal temperatures before eating.

⬛ Poultry farmers and residents with backyard chickens should make sure backyard birds are kept either indoors or in areas that are fully enclosed, and away from wild birds and their waste. Owners should wash and sanitize their hands before handling birds.

⬛ Pet owners are encouraged to keep dogs and cats from running loose outdoors and away from areas with high concentrations of geese and geese waste.

⬛ Pet owners should report any signs of illness in their pets to a veterinarian.

The Burlington County Health Department has created a special H5N1 Avian Influenza webpage with the latest information and guidance about the outbreak here.

