Attention Upper East Siders, you won’t want to miss this.

Spotted: your one day chance to see the filming locations of the iconic mid-2000’s show Gossip Girl.

Celebrating the 19th anniversary of the teen drama, there will be a bus tour in NYC showcasing dozens of locations where the show was filmed.

Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images

There will be multiple stops along the way to channel your inner Blair and Serena and take some photos.

Guests can expect a fan-focused celebration filled with classic locations, photo opportunities, behind-the-scenes stories, trivia, and the chance to relive the glamour, drama, and nostalgia of Manhattan’s elite.

Locations include the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, the Museum of the City of New York (the backdrop for Constance Billard and St. Jude’s schools), Vera Wang, and Ladurée.

In addition, there will be locations from the Gossip Girl reboot, including the New York Academy of Medicine, House of the Redeemer, Nightingale-Bamford School, and Park Avenue Armory.

The tour will also take you to the Empire Hotel, where Chuck Bass resided. Then you’ll head up to the gorgeous rooftop restaurant for the Ultimate Gossip Girl Experience: a unique, show-inspired way to show off your GG knowledge.

You can sip on a specially crafted ‘XOXO Gossip Girl’ cocktail (or mocktail), decadent tea sandwiches and Blair’s favorite macarons. The fun continues with Gossip Girl trivia.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

You can book your spot on the tour here.

You know you love me.

XOXO,

Kylie

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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