Comic actor Rob Schneider popped up at NJ seafood market
Do you think nothing exciting ever happens in Keyport, New Jersey? “Don’t make me he-bitch man-slap you!”
If you recognize that disturbing movie line, then you know the work of Rob Schneider. The 62-year-old actor and standup comic who was once on “SNL” has starred in movies such as “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Hot Chick,” and “Grown Ups.”
Here’s a fun fact. He’s also the father of “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer Elle King.
He also starred in a short-lived TV comedy called “Men Behaving Badly” with Justine Bateman. I recall one hysterically disgusting moment on that show when his character Jamie accidentally eats a human appendix saved after an appendectomy.
Well he wanted something a bit tastier this week. Rob Schneider showed up looking for some fresh seafood at Keyport Fishery in Monmouth County.
It’s a small family business on W. Front Street, and when he strolled in it created quite a stir. He was recognized and being the guy he is, the Emmy award winner graciously posed for a bunch of photos with staff there. He took his time to talk with the crew, and can you imagine the stories Schneider has?
I mean he played The Richmeister “makin’ copies” on “SNL.” He worked with Dana Carvey, Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, Phil Hartman, Mike Meyers, and that was just one season!
I would love to have been a fly on the wall to hear what was talked about.
Then again, a fly in a seafood market wouldn’t be a good look.
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