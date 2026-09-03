Comic actor Rob Schneider popped up at NJ seafood market

Do you think nothing exciting ever happens in Keyport, New Jersey? “Don’t make me he-bitch man-slap you!”

If you recognize that disturbing movie line, then you know the work of Rob Schneider. The 62-year-old actor and standup comic who was once on “SNL” has starred in movies such as “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Hot Chick,” and “Grown Ups.”

Here’s a fun fact. He’s also the father of “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer Elle King.

He also starred in a short-lived TV comedy called “Men Behaving Badly” with Justine Bateman. I recall one hysterically disgusting moment on that show when his character Jamie accidentally eats a human appendix saved after an appendectomy.

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Well he wanted something a bit tastier this week. Rob Schneider showed up looking for some fresh seafood at Keyport Fishery in Monmouth County.

It’s a small family business on W. Front Street, and when he strolled in it created quite a stir. He was recognized and being the guy he is, the Emmy award winner graciously posed for a bunch of photos with staff there. He took his time to talk with the crew, and can you imagine the stories Schneider has?

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

I mean he played The Richmeister “makin’ copies” on “SNL.” He worked with Dana Carvey, Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, Phil Hartman, Mike Meyers, and that was just one season!

I would love to have been a fly on the wall to hear what was talked about.

Then again, a fly in a seafood market wouldn’t be a good look.

Discover the 10 Best Fishing Spots in New Jersey for Anglers Freshwater….saltwater. Whatever you may fancy, prime fishing season in New Jersey is almost here. While it varies by species and location, April through June is the peak season for freshwater species, striped bass migration, and trout fishing. New Jersey has a ton of fishing spots catering to both saltwater and freshwater anglers. Some are very well-known and others are little nook and cranny spots. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever According to Ranker , here are the 15 most hated TV characters as chosen by viewers as of November 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard