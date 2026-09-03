Cats or dogs? Study reveals which NJ really loves most

There are always two kinds of New Jerseyans. If it's not the pork roll versus Taylor ham kind, it's the sub or hoagie kind. Or the Giants or Eagles kind.

Or the dog or cat kind.

Photo by Andrew S on Unsplash a dog and a cat laying in the grass

A new study from MetLife Pet Insurance took a look at Google searches across the country to determine where America leans dog and where it leans cat.

And the good news is that America is generally a dog country. Good because dogs rule, cats suck.

According to the study, 27 states lean more toward dogs, while 23 misguided states lean more toward cats. Nationwide, people identify as dog people nearly 2-to-1 over cat people: 47% to 28%.

Photo by Manja Vitolic on Unsplash black and white cat lying on brown bamboo chair inside room

New Jersey isn’t among the states with the strongest lean either way.

But we do prefer dogs. We are dog people, so we are on the right side of history here. But there’s another interesting finding: Philadelphia is the most cat-leaning major metro in America. #1.

I'm picturing a million cats named Jawn.

In fact, other than Delaware which joins New Jersey in our dog preference, the entire Northeast is made up of cat people. Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, all of New England, all cat people.

Photo by Anna Dudkova on Unsplash brown and white dog on grass

We are surrounded by inferiority. Dogs are better.

I’m sorry, cat people. They just are.

You can train a dog to do things. Dogs can guide the blind, assist people with disabilities, detect drugs and explosives, find missing people, work with police and even perform all kinds of useful tasks.

You can’t train a cat to do anything.

Photo by Daria Shatova on Unsplash white and brown cat lying on brown wooden floor

And spare me the argument that cats aren’t untrainable, they’re just too intelligent to be subservient.

When the dumb kid at the fast-food counter screws up your order for the third time, you don’t say, “He’s just too intelligent to be trained.”

You say, “How hard is it to leave the pickles off?”

Dogs want to please you.

Cats want you to know that you live in their house.

Give me the dog. Every time.

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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