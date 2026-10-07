Just when you thought the strange saga of our now former Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell was over, he came back for more. After denying any misconduct or sexual harassment and even playing the race card to play the victim, he nonetheless resigned when Gov. Sherrill asked him to.

You'd think that would be the end.

Instead he's been going on a media tour telling anyone who'll listen that he's a solid gentleman. It's been reported he even claims to have handed over the investigation report to several AI platforms asking it "What would your findings be?" He claims all 59 times he did this it came back with no findings of sexual harassment.

Okay?

While I'm not sure what his endgame is, I am sure that AI isn't always reliable at best and downright dangerous at worst.

So to have a little fun and get out of this political fray, I wanted to see what other conclusions artificial intelligence would draw when it came to other Jersey issues.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images

I went on ChatGPT and asked, "Should it be called Taylor ham or pork roll?"

This was its response:

"If you're talking about New Jersey, the technically correct answer is:

Pork roll.

"Taylor Ham" is the brand name that became a generic term in North Jersey, but the product itself is pork roll. The manufacturer, Taylor Provisions, actually calls it Taylor Pork Roll.

So:

North Jersey: Taylor Ham

South Jersey: Pork roll

Officially: Pork roll"

Well, it got that one right. But did I decide it's always right? Heck no. So next I asked, "Is there a Central Jersey?"

ChatGPT responded:

"Yes — Central Jersey is absolutely a real thing, but it's also one of New Jersey's favorite arguments.

There's no official legal boundary for Central Jersey. But culturally and geographically, most people recognize a central region roughly around Middlesex, Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, and parts of Monmouth and Union counties."

Okay, now I can't trust it. So a place exists but no one knows where its boundaries are? Please! Also, parts of Union County falling within it? Just...no. If you're going to argue a Central Jersey don't even look farther north than the Driscoll Bridge. Duh!

Okay so here's where it got interesting because this question is entirely subjective. So you would think AI would say as much. But noooo.

Pork Roll sandwich (EzumeImages/Getty)

I asked, "Which accent sounds more annoying, North Jersey or South Jersey?"

It answered:

"Oh, North Jersey, and I don't think it's particularly close.

The classic North Jersey accent has that unmistakable "cawfee, tawlk, mawning" thing going on, with the vowels getting stretched and flattened in ways that can make even ordering breakfast sound like a regional declaration of war.

South Jersey tends to be more Philly-adjacent: wooder, hoagie, youse guys, etc.

It's distinctive, but to me it generally sounds less aggressive."

How is AI even forming an opinion on something so subjective? Who does this creep think it is?

Kena Betancur, Getty Images Kena Betancur, Getty Images

Finally I asked, "Should Jersey have self-serve gas?"

It's answer:

"Yes. Absolutely. But I wouldn't eliminate full-service gas. I'd let New Jersey drivers choose.

Right now, New Jersey law says only an attendant can dispense gasoline.

The argument for changing that is pretty simple:

If you want an attendant, have an attendant pump it.

If you want to get out, pump your own gas and leave, let me do it.

If self-service is cheaper, give people the option to save money.

People with disabilities or others who need assistance should still be able to get attendant service.

In fact, a current New Jersey Senate proposal would essentially do exactly that: allow stations to offer self-service, full-service, or both, while requiring larger stations to continue offering full service during daytime hours. It also includes provisions for fueling assistance for drivers with disabilities.

Laptop screen showing a search bar

Photo by Aerps.com on Unsplash

And here's my biggest problem with the status quo:

Why is this something the government has to decide for me?

I'm perfectly capable of deciding whether I want to pump my own gas. So are millions of other New Jersey drivers.

Keep the attendants. Keep the New Jersey tradition. Just stop making it mandatory."

Hmm, maybe AI is smarter than I thought.

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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