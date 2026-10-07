Whether you’re filing up your tank or just getting “20. Regular. Cash” recently the process has been, well, less than desirable in the Garden State.

Watching the price continue to go up as your tank gets filled has now become as chilling as a horror movie.

Our daily commutes have really been putting a strain on our wallets, so finding the right place to get gas could make all the difference for our New Jersey road warriors.

With this burden in mind, Freedom Debt Relief set out to determine where New Jerseyans can find the cheapest gas.

Photo by Juan Fernandez on Unsplash person taking a photo of blue and white gasoline station

Their study analyzed GasBuddy’s lowest-priced regular gas listings across all 50 states, identifying which chains are among each state’s most budget-friendly options.

So where should you go to fill up your tank? These are the numbers provided as of early Oct. 2026:

New Jersey’s cheapest gas station chains

BP

Cheapest observed price: $4:09

Gulf

Cheapest observed price: $4.05

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

BJ’s

Cheapest observed price: $4.04

Costco

Cheapest observed price: $4:04

Delta

Cheapest observed price: $4.03

Delta’s price is a significant $0.40 below the state average, which could get you a potential saving of $6 on a 15-gallon tank.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash A person holding a black fuel nozzle to a car at a gas station

Every chain in our top five was at least 34 cents per gallon below the state average, equivalent to a saving of $5.10 or more on a 15-gallon tank.

Keep this in mind the next time you need a fill up, it might just give your wallet a much needed break.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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