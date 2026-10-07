Cheapest gas in New Jersey right now, five chains beat state average significantly
Whether you’re filing up your tank or just getting “20. Regular. Cash” recently the process has been, well, less than desirable in the Garden State.
Watching the price continue to go up as your tank gets filled has now become as chilling as a horror movie.
Our daily commutes have really been putting a strain on our wallets, so finding the right place to get gas could make all the difference for our New Jersey road warriors.
With this burden in mind, Freedom Debt Relief set out to determine where New Jerseyans can find the cheapest gas.
Their study analyzed GasBuddy’s lowest-priced regular gas listings across all 50 states, identifying which chains are among each state’s most budget-friendly options.
So where should you go to fill up your tank? These are the numbers provided as of early Oct. 2026:
New Jersey’s cheapest gas station chains
BP
Cheapest observed price: $4:09
Gulf
Cheapest observed price: $4.05
BJ’s
Cheapest observed price: $4.04
Costco
Cheapest observed price: $4:04
Delta
Cheapest observed price: $4.03
Delta’s price is a significant $0.40 below the state average, which could get you a potential saving of $6 on a 15-gallon tank.
Every chain in our top five was at least 34 cents per gallon below the state average, equivalent to a saving of $5.10 or more on a 15-gallon tank.
Keep this in mind the next time you need a fill up, it might just give your wallet a much needed break.
READ MORE: Dunkin brings Halloween flavors to your October coffee routine
Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS]
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.