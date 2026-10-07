Of all times throughout the year, fall is by far my favorite season. Yes, I know the summer heat is behind us, but that's one of the reasons why I love it.

Warm days, cool nights, and that crisp autumn air. All the perfect ingredients for a nice bowl of hot soup. And after a long, hot summer, soup this time of year really hits the spot.

So what are your favorite fall soups? One of mine has got to be butternut squash. To me, that just fits the fall vibe (feel free to share your favorites in the comments).

Curious, I decided to look up some surveys to see what's considered the best fall soups. And one soup in particular kept ending up on many of the lists, including as #1 on one survey.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Lasagna Soup?

Now maybe I'm just missing something, but lasagna soup? I've never heard of it before. And I don't think I've ever seen it on a New Jersey restaurant menu before either (unless I just blurred over it... that's possible).

A survey from allrecepes.com, for example, lists lasagna soup as the very first that's perfect for fall. So strange that I've never heard of it before.

Others on the list were your classics like chicken noodle, tomato, and one of my favorites for fall, butternut squash. Never in a million years would something like lasagna soup end up on my radar anytime of the year.

Now with that said, I feel like I've been missing out. Where in New Jersey can I find lasagna soup? Now I'm curious to see how good it is.

Top 10 Fall Comfort Foods: Best Soups, Stews & Dinners Explore local listener picks for the best fall comfort foods, featuring slow-cooked beef stew, kale soup, chili, shepherd's pie, and desserts. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.